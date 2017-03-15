House fire reported in Mercer County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

House fire reported in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

According to dispatch a house fire in Princeton was called in this morning at 12:03 am.

Princeton City, Green Valley, and East River Fire Department all responded to the call early in the morning.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No one was harmed and no injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 3:30 am.

