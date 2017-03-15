Funeral service for fallen Virginia deputy held Wednesday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Funeral service for fallen Virginia deputy held Wednesday

Posted:
(WVVA) -

The funeral service for fallen Deputy Curtis Bartlett is being held today at First Baptist Galax in Galax, Virginia at 2pm. 

Carroll County Deputy Curtis Bartlett passed last week in a fatal car crash while he was responding to a call. Bartlett joined the sheriff's office in June 2013. He previously served as patrolman in Albemarle, North Carolina and was a U.S. Army veteran. 

If  interested in watching the service for Deputy Bartlett, the link to watch the service live is available below. 

https://www.facebook.com/FBCGalax/

Click here to read the obituary for Curtis Bartlett. 

Click here for more information about the tragic accident of Deputy Bartlett.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.