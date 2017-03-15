Funeral service for fallen Virginia deputy held Wednesday

The funeral service for fallen Deputy Curtis Bartlett is being held today at First Baptist Galax in Galax, Virginia at 2pm.

Carroll County Deputy Curtis Bartlett passed last week in a fatal car crash while he was responding to a call. Bartlett joined the sheriff's office in June 2013. He previously served as patrolman in Albemarle, North Carolina and was a U.S. Army veteran.

If interested in watching the service for Deputy Bartlett, the link to watch the service live is available below.

https://www.facebook.com/FBCGalax/

