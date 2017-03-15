Funeral service for fallen Virginia deputy held Wednesday

A youngster in Princeton has a huge goal; to collect a thousand toys to donate to underprivileged children in South Africa. It may sound like a big job for 5-year-old Brady Walker. But he has something most kids his age don't-lots of experience helping others.More >>
A youngster in Princeton has a huge goal; to collect a thousand toys to donate to underprivileged children in South Africa. It may sound like a big job for 5-year-old Brady Walker. But he has something most kids his age don't-lots of experience helping others.More >>
The Grand Jury in Mercer County returns indictments against 130 men and woman. Charges include breaking and entering, burglary, child abuse, domestic battery, embezzlement, forgery, murder, and welfare fraud.More >>
The Grand Jury in Mercer County returns indictments against 130 men and woman. Charges include breaking and entering, burglary, child abuse, domestic battery, embezzlement, forgery, murder, and welfare fraud.More >>
The Greenbrier East High School basketball teams hosted "Justice Skills Camp" this week where kids learned the basics of basketball.More >>
The Greenbrier East High School basketball teams hosted "Justice Skills Camp" this week where kids learned the basics of basketball.More >>
One person is dead and two others are injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Mount Hope.More >>
One person is dead and two others are injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Mount Hope.More >>
In order to settle a lawsuit brought by a state prosecutor, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will turn over a list of 206,000 convicted felons whose voting rights he restored under a now-defunct executive order.More >>
In order to settle a lawsuit brought by a state prosecutor, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will turn over a list of 206,000 convicted felons whose voting rights he restored under a now-defunct executive order.More >>
A traffic stop in Beckley netted more than five ounces of heroin and nearly $3,000 in cash.More >>
A traffic stop in Beckley netted more than five ounces of heroin and nearly $3,000 in cash.More >>