School year to end early in Mercer County

Students in Mercer County have something extra to celebrate on this snow day.

Due to lower instances of severe winter weather, the county Board of Education has adjusted the school calendar. The last day for students is May 25. Graduation will be held the following day on May 26; which is also a Teacher Work Day.

May 5, 12, 19, 22, and 23 have been converted to Instructional Days. School officials still have three days built into the calendar in case there are additional snow days. Those possible make-up days are March 24, 27,and April 14. If more than three days are needed, the last day of school will be adjusted.

