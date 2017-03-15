Bluefield State educator named '2016 Professor of the Year'

Dr. Jeffrey Bolton is named the 2016 Professor of the Year by the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia

An Engineering Technology and Computer Science professor at Bluefield State College has been named the 2016 Professor of the Year by the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia.

Jeffrey Bolton, PhD, was given the distinction at a banquet held Monday in Charleston. Bolton was chosen among five finalists including Joseph Horzempa of West Liberty University, Joseph Moritz of West Virginia University, Phillip Rutherford of Marshall University, and Peter Ward of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Bolton also received a $10,000 cash prize.

“Education is marked by more than just a piece of paper one receives at graduation," said Dr. Jeffrey Bolton. "It becomes a mode of operation where the student develops and hones the lens of their mind as they analyze the world around them, hypothesize solutions, weigh options, take action, and make informed decision. We are given a tremendous opportunity to mold the next generation."

Bolton has taught full-time at BSC since 2010. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Virginia Tech.

The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to "recognize and reward innovation and creativity" among faculty at any West Virginia university or college.

Charleston, WV – The Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia announced the winner of its 2016 Professor of the Year award on Monday, March 13. The Foundation presented the award to Professor Jeffrey Bolton of the Bluefield State College School of Engineering Technology and Computer Science during a banquet held in the Great Hall of the Culture Center.

Each year the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia honors an outstanding faculty member at a West Virginia college or university. Four other finalists were chosen along with Dr. Bolton. They are Joseph Horzempa, PhD, natural sciences and mathematics associate professor, West Liberty University; Joseph S. Moritz, PhD, animal and nutritional sciences professor, West Virginia University; Phillip T. Rutherford, PhD, history professor, Marshall University; and Peter S. Ward, PhD, biomedical sciences professor, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Professor Bolton has taught full time in the Mechanical Engineering Technology Department at Bluefield State College since 2011. He earned his B.S., M.S., and PhD degrees from Virginia Polytechnic University in the field of Engineering Mathematics. He received Bluefield State College’s faculty of the year award in 2014, and Virginia Tech’s Sporn Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2010.

Dr. Bolton leads Bluefield’s School of Engineering Technology and Computer Science in using technology in the classroom. He also serves as a member of the faculty senate and student appeals committee, and as director of digital learning where he oversees how technology is used and implemented institution-wide at Bluefield State College.

Dr. Bolton believes that the successful college student is marked by curiosity. “Education is marked by more than just a piece of paper one receives at graduation. It becomes a mode of operation where the student develops and hones the lens of their mind as they analyze the world around them, hypothesize solutions, weigh options, take action, and make informed decisions.

“We are given a tremendous opportunity to mold the next generation,” he adds.

The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to provide a means to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculties of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities. The Professor of the Year winner receives a $10,000 cash prize, with smaller awards to the other finalists. The Professor of the Year award is presented with financial support from Graystone Consulting.