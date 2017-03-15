National Mining Association president to keynote Bluefield Coal - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

National Mining Association president to keynote Bluefield Coal Show

Posted:
Hal Quin, President of the National Mining Association/ photo courtesy www.nma.org Hal Quin, President of the National Mining Association/ photo courtesy www.nma.org
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

Organizers of the biennial Bluefield Coal Show have named this year's keynote speaker.

Hal Quinn, President and CEO of the National Mining Association will speak at the Media Appreciation Breakfast on Wednesday, September 13; the official opening of the show. According to a news release issued by the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, Quinn will discuss "pertinent information as the optimism returns to the industry." 

More than 100 exhibitors have signed-up to participate in the Bluefield Coal Show. It will be held Sept. 13-15 at the Brushfork Armory. Visit the GBCC website at bluefieldchamber.com or call 304-327-7184 for more information. 

