Suspected Oak Hill drug dealer arrested after public complaints

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

An Oak Hill man is charged with trafficking cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and various prescription medications.

According to a news release issued by the Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the investigation was launched after "receiving numerous tips and complaints from the public concerning allegations of ongoing drug trafficking activity at a residence located at 142 Upper Summerlee Loop Road." Members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force were able to make several controlled buys at the home.

Tuesday night, deputies assisted drug task force officers in the search of the residence where various illegal narcotics were found along with scales, packaging materials, and $1,500 in cash.

Anthony Bell, 50, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail with an arraignment hearing expected sometime on Wednesday. 

"We follow up on all information provided to us, but it sometimes takes a little while. Our drug Task Force covers two counties and our resources are often stretched thin, but we DO follow up on all tips and complaints," says Sheriff Mike Fridley.

