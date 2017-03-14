Raleigh Co. Schools superintendent receives two year contract re - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh Co. Schools superintendent receives two year contract renewal

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Two more years for Raleigh County Schools superintendent David Price, that's the decision made by the Board of Education at Tuesday night's meeting in Beckley.

He'll be tasked with the responsibility of guiding the school system as it continues to face a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

Price's reported $140,000 annual salary will remain the same, but the board removed his $6,000 yearly travel stipend.

Price says while the current times are challenging, he's looking forward to the future of Raleigh County schools.

"Again, that is a challenge, but we look forward to our facilities projects we've started here in Raleigh County, a great renovation at Shady Spring High School and a brand new elementary school,” Price said.

Much of tonight's discussion about superintendent Price's salary package happened behind closed doors in executive session.

