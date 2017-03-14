Valley Fayette Boys playing with a full deck

Smithers, WV

WVVA-TV

The road to Charleston for the Valley Greyhounds hasn't been an easy one. They started the season at 0-3 and things weren't looking too positive. "We feel like after that 0-3 start, we just had to calm down and settle back in and get to where we needed to be" said junior Spencer Dean.

They went on to win 16 of their next 23 including a regional co-final over Greater Beckley last week. "After we got on a roll, we got on like a seven game win streak, I was like we can do it, I knew we could do it" said senior Dondre Davis.

As the eight seed in the tournament, the role of spoiler is not an unfamiliar one. "We've been the underdogs more than once now, so we're pretty much used to it, but we know every time we're the so called underdogs, we know we got to step up" said head coach Joseph McCoy. "We've had the underdog mentality all year. Nobody expected us to be here. A six seed in sectionals we shocked there, got second in sectionals and in the regional we made it, and you know that upset mentality just comes into play at Wheeling Central" said Dean.

The team says they fell little pressure headed into their quarterfinal matchup. "We just feel like give us a chance. Have the boys play to give us a chance at the end of the ballgame" said McCoy.

And the guys say they are not just content with being a one and done. "We made it to states, so that's a long way from where we thought we'd be, but we'd love to get the victory and keep going." "It's going to take a lot. It's going to take everything we have, 110 percent, like we have been this whole tournament and you know we feel like we can do it" said Dean.