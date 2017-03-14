First responders prepared for snowstorm

One word used to describe this snowstorm is "disappointing." Residents as well as first responders were expecting more snow. Regardless of the snow conditions, first responders, like the Lewisburg Fire Department, were ready for anything.

"We have to take preparations to make sure we get there safe," said Randy Chambers, Lewisburg Fire Department Engineer.

First responders, like Randy Chambers, are trained to handle any thing Mother Nature throws at them, and that includes having the right equipment.

"Most of our vehicles are four-wheel drive. Also, we chain up all our vehicles and make the preparations to make it on scene," Chambers said.

For this storm,Al Whitaker, Director of Greenbrier County Emergency Management, took the necessary precautions.

"We looked at a couple things and had some places in mind that if we had power outages that we may open up a warming or someone needed to go somewhere, but we also stay in communication with the power companies as well," Whitaker said.

And staying warm is key for first responders, so they can help those trying to get warm.

"Some of our PPE is heavy and allows us to keep in body temperatures. We still get cold, but we do dress in layers as well," Chambers said.

For for the rest of us, it helps to be prepared.

"We recommend that you have an emergency kit in the vehicle with you," Whitaker said.

"And if you don't need to get out, don't get out. Let DOH do their job and let the First Responders do their job," added Chambers.