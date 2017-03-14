Bluefield Fire Department provides tips to safely stay warm

As Dean Martin once sang, when the weather outside is frightful, fires can be delightful. But that's if you keep them... under control. According to the National Fire Protection Association, half of all home fires occur within a three-month span.

"Normally in your colder months, which would be December, January, February. When it's getting down into the sub-teens," says Bryan Carr, a firefighter for the Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department.

Fireplaces, coal and wood stoves, and even space heaters can be good sources of heat. But each option also has potential risks involved.

If your fireplace hasn't been inspected and cleaned recently, you could be at risk.

Carr says, "That soot and stuff will get built up in there and could catch on fire."

Kerosene heaters can be great, but you can't be lazy.

Carr tells us, "That's one of the biggest things we see. People don't let them cool off, and they fill it inside their house."

If looking for a space heater, be advised... not all space heaters are created equal.

"Make sure it has a trip switch in it. So if it tips over, it's going to cut off," Carr explains.

If you do use a heater or stove that emits gases and fumes, a carbon monoxide detector is vital.

"Because they will set off before you even feel the effects," Carr reminds us.

If you're looking for ways to heat your home without your energy bill skyrocketing, there are a lot of options. But firefighters encourage you to do your research and follow instructions, so you and your family can stay safe.