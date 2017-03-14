Wyoming County students attend Youth and Government Seminar at Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A group of Wyoming County students were invited to the Capitol this week for an up close look at government. It was all part of the 2017 Youth and Government Seminar.

Students started their day Tuesday with a tour of the Governor's Mansion. Later that morning, they continued their tour of West Virginia's Capitol building, observing the morning's debate in the House of Delegates. Then, students were invited to speak and take pictures with Senators Sue Cline and Jeff Mullins.



Afterward, students headed over to the Robert C. Byrd Court House, where they participated in a Mock Trial with Jackson Kelly attorneys.



Students are expected to top off the night on Tuesday with a special dinner with legislators. The next stop for students participating in the program will be a meeting with Jason Pizatella, Chief of Staff to Gov. Jim Justice, on Wednesday.

The students are being chaperoned by 4 teachers, Ashley Francis, Andrew Mullins, Rusty Huff, and Lauren Manning.