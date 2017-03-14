Undefeated Fayetteville looking to prove they belong

Fayetteville, WV

For the second straight year the Fayetteville Pirates are back in the state tournament and hungry for a championship. "It's exciting to get the opportunity to go to Charleston. That was our goal coming into the year, was obviously to make it back here" said head coach Matt Boyd.

Feeling content to just make the tournament a year ago, this time around the pirates have a much different approach. "Our kids have a mentality of not being satisfied. I think last year, we were a little satisfied with getting to Charleston, but I really see a different attitude this year. these kids really want to go down there and compete."

With most of that tournament team back Boyd feels the previous experience will be a huge benefit for his group "You can't really tell somebody the atmosphere, how different it is, because the routines a little different. So these kids have seen that and they know what to expect now and they seem to be more relaxed this time around."

Drawing the three seed in the tournament is only fueling the drive to show that they belong "It's motivation. You got to take it and you got to push yourself and wish they had put us at the number one seed" said senior Ricky Meadows. "When you look at the state tournament, there's a lot of great schools in this. Wheeling Central and Ravenswood, you know, their both great schools. they have really great teams, so everyone's looking at everybody, it's almost equal" said senior Dalton Dempsey.

Still with the only perfect record in the state, the only concern is about reeling off three more wins. "That season right there doesn't mean anything if you don't win a state championship. I mean maybe to the school it does, but nothing's better than winning a state championship. That's what we're after" said Meadows. "Our record doesn't matter now. Everybody's 0-0, it's win or go home. In a way it does, but in a way you just got to take it one day at a time and just play the way you do" said Dempsey.