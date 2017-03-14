DNA confirms remains belong to Virginia Tech student missing since 1998

(AP) Authorities have confirmed that human remains found below a West Virginia bridge belong to a Virginia Tech graduate student who vanished nearly two decades ago.

According to West Virginia news outlets, a state police statement says DNA evidence confirms the remains discovered near the New River Gorge Bridge are those of Robert Leroy Kovack.

The 24-year-old native of Rivesville, West Virginia disappeared on Sept. 18, 1998 while driving to a football game in Morgantown. His car was found days later, out of gas near the bridge.

A work crew discovered the remains last March. Authorities say evidence suggests Kovack may have fallen after being hit by a car.

At 875 feet, it is the third-highest bridge in the United States, and the site of a popular "Bridge Day" jumping festival.

