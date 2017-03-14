Man arrested on meth charges in Greenbrier County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested on meth charges in Greenbrier County

Deputies arrested a man on methamphetamine charges in Greenbrier County on Monday.

Jacob Ray Huffman, 24, of Williamsburg, WV is charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. W.K. Nester and Deputy E.M. Shafer were out on patrol when they discovered Huffman and two others in a vehicle. After a search of the vehicle and further investigation, officers tell WVVA they determined Huffman delivered meth in exchange for money.

Huffman has been arraigned and released on $25,000 bond.

