Troubled bridge in Raleigh Co. a rough ride for drivers

Residents along the Raleigh and Boone County line are concerned about the state of the Pettus Bridge, just south of Whitesville.

"There's a hole on that bridge that has been there for years, that honest to goodness if they don't put their piece of plywood in it or put some asphalt on top of it, I'd say half of a Volkswagen could actually go down in that hole,” Connie Rose said.

The bridge spans the Big Coal River on Route 3 in Raleigh County, serving as the main way to get between Beckley and Whitesville and surrounding areas.

Those who use the bridge most say driving over it even takes a toll on their pocketbooks.

"We need an alignment constantly not only because of the rest of the roads, but this bridge is just absolutely tearing our vehicles apart,' Marie Rose said.

On top of regular commuter traffic, school buses and large coal trucks have to use the bridge, too.

"I love that that coal is coming back,” Connie Rose said. “I'm just scared. That bridge is not safe for them to cross."

The West Virginia Division of Highways says it completes annual inspections on the bridge and it's completely safe, but that the bridge is still due an upgrade.

The Pettus Bridge will be resurfaced in the spring and state planners are in the early design stage of a total replacement bridge to be completed in the coming years.

But residents say that's not quick enough, as they believe the bridge poses a danger to first responders and the people they serve.

"These holes are just out of control, it's just not safe for the people trying to keep us safe,” Marie Rose said.