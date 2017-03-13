Gov. Justice addressed budget crisis in special town hall at WVV - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Justice addressed budget crisis in special town hall at WVVA

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice participated in a special televised town hall at WVVA-TV.

The event was held Monday night and was streamed LIVE on all of our platforms. Gov. Justice sat down for one hour with WVVA's Rick Douglas and Annie Moore. Viewers were invited to email or call in questions. 

