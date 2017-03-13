WVU Women to face Elon in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The Women's Big 12 champions, the West Virginia Mountaineers have made the big dance. WVU will take on Elon in the 1st round on Friday night in College Park, Maryland. They are in the Bridgeport regional where UConn is the top seed. Tipoff will be at 2:30 pm. The winner of this game will play the winner of Maryland and Bucknell on Sunday.