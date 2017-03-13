Tazewell county presses forward with new emergency services - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tazewell county presses forward with new emergency services

Posted:
By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
BLUEFIELD, VA -

Sometimes... being the biggest isn't necessarily the best. Charles Stacy is the district supervisor for Eastern Tazewell County. He says the county is so big, a county-operated emergency service isn't financially feasible.
"Full-time fire and rescue service would have a large local contribution to it."
So they're in the process of launching the Department of Emergency Medical Services. The department will focus on the eastern and northern districts. 
"And that's because those two agencies were in the most difficult financial situations, and needed the most immediate assistance," Charles says.
Stacy also says the financial stability of the independent agencies is something only they know. 
"On the county side, that's one of the benefits. When you create a branch of the government that is providing this particularly service, it will be part of our budgeted allocations every year." 
Though the new services might come with a tax increase at some point, he doesn't believe residents will mind. 
"We believe that's the type of service, which our citizens would agree, you always want someone at the other end of that phone when dial 9-1-1 to be responding."
Bluefield Rescue Squad and Rescue 945's transition to county control should be complete by summer. Right now, though... the fire department is volunteer and will stay that way.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.