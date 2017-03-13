Greenbrier County braces for winter storm

The Division of Highways has 20 plows in Greenbrier County and they are preparing them to ensure travelers are safe on the road.

"A lot of times when the forecast is six inches or more, we will make sure our graders are chained up. Our graders can push depths of snow a little bit deeper than some of our trucks," said Pat McCabe, Greenbrier County Administrator for the Department of Highways.

Even hardware stores are prepping for the worst.

"We have plenty of shovels in stock and ice melt," said Debbie Osborne, Co-owner of Ace Hardware in Rainelle.

"We've also sold some of the portable propane tanks and we've sold several bags of safety step," added fellow Co-owner, David Smith.

The Division of Highways has a plan in place to clear the roads.

"Our main concern are the priority one roads and our school bus routes. We take care of them first and then we go out to the secondary roads and take care of those," McCabe said.

Of course, it is always wise to make sure you drive cautiously in the winter conditions.

"When we're out plowing, they just need to take their time. Stay behind. Stay well behind our trucks and we'll get to their road eventually," McCabe said.

Ace Hardware will leave the light on for you.

"The store does stay open. We have lights through the store now that we run off of our generator and so everyone is welcome to come and we'll stay open as long as need be. We'll be here. We always do that," Osborne said.

The Division of Highways also urges everyone traveling to have their vehicles prepared with blankets, flashlights, batteries, and a full charge on their cell phones just in case.