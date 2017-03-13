Bald eagle found shot

On Saturday, a bald eagle was found shot in the Pickaway and Second Creek fly fishing area.

The bird was captured and x-rays shows the lower part of the humerus was completely missing and the ends of the radius and ulna were damaged. There was no way to repair it and the animal was then euthanize. Now authorities are seeking help in finding the person responsible for shooting the bald eagle.

"We are offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the conviction of the person that did this. In the meantime today, since this has been up on Facebook, we have also received another $600 in pledges to add to our $500. There is now $1,100 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction," Executive Director of the Three Rivers Avian Center, Wendy Perrone, said.

Wendy Perrone also says there is an active nest located in the area and since this a male, the nest will most likely be gone because the female can't run the nest by herself by hunting and provide for the babies if this is the male to that nest.