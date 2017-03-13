Bluefield Boys making a business trip to Charleston

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

For the 6th straight year Bluefield will be heading to the state tournament. A accomplishment that's not easy to obtain. "Its fantastic to be back and we want to be there more than one day this time. We are used to this kind of atmosphere and it doesn't get any better than going to Charleston and playing in the state basketball tournament" said head coach Buster Large.

After winning back to back titles in 2013 and 14, the Beavers fell in the quarterfinal round the last two years. Something that has motivated them all throughout this season. "Its something we work hard for. Its something we strive for at the beginning of the season. Its not for regional championships or sectionals or anything like that. Its for us to make it to state and actually win a championship this year" said junior Donta Hopkins.

This Bluefield lineup is deep and talented, and no matter who is having a bad night, the others are more than willing to pick up the slack. "They care for each other. They hang with each other. When they in school they eat with each other. Its not just about one. We got 15 on that roster and I think we have 8 or 9 that we can trust every night to give us everything they can" said assistant coach Tony Webster.

The first opponent for the Beavers on Thursday will be Lincoln. and despite the Cougars losing record, this group isn't taking anyone lightly. "We got our work cut out and we are going to have to play with confidence by all means. We'll see what happens and try to advance to the second day" said Large.

After quick exits in their last two trips, the Beavers are focused on the prize. Making this journey to Charleston a business trip. "We want to be state champions. We want to come home with a plaque. Not state runners up but state champions. No exit in the first or second round. We look to come home on Saturday with a police escort into the town of Bluefield" said Hopkins.