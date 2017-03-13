Michael Neel sentenced

Here you will find the results of the 2017 Virginia Primary Election.More >>
In a meeting Tuesday, Mercer County Commissioners discussed the allocation of funds. More specifically, how funds raised from hotel-motel taxes are dispersed.More >>
Three people were arrested on drug-related charges Tuesday in Greenbrier County after a several-month long investigation by a number of law enforcement agencies.More >>
A Raleigh County miner died in Boone County mining accident Tuesday night.More >>
Supporters of the Mercer County Bible in The Schools program were at the Mercer County Board of Education Tuesday nightMore >>
Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie will face Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the general election.More >>
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is making some big changes to improve the conditions for their four-legged tenants.More >>
