Michael Neel sentenced

Sentencing was held for Michael Neel in Mercer County Monday morning.

Neel appeared before Judge William Sadler to receive his sentencing for the murder Kayla Neel, and severely injuring Dakota Walls in December of 2014.

On the count of murder in the first degree, Neel was sentenced to life with the recommendation of mercy, meaning he could be eligible for parole in fifteen years.

He was also sentenced to 3 to 15 years for attempt to commit first degree murder, 2 to 10 years for malicious assault, and five years each for two counts of wanton endangerment.