Local disc golf club gives to family in need

The Southern WV Disc Golf Club came together Sunday afternoon to give back to one of its own.

“Austin is one of our original team members and disc golf is a family and I heard about what he and his sister where going through so I wanted to do something for them,” said club president and event organizer, Greg Bishop.

In February WVVA’s Alison Wickline introduced us to Austin Smith and his sister, Shyanne.

The siblings lost their parents to cancer in a short span of time of each other and now they're battling the after effects of the cost of cancer.

There's a lien against their home and they're doing what they can to pay a large loan back.

“He’s got the more it's going to be okay type of deal we'll tough it out,” Shyanne Smith told us in February. “I couldn't do it without him.”

“All the normal bills a family has. Electricity, cable and then the house payment we were left with that he took out a loan to pay off mom's stuff,” said Austin Smith.

Seven disc golf teams of three joined in on a fundraiser where all the proceeds go to help the Smiths.

Smith says he's touched and greatly appreciates the community lending a hand.

“I thought it was a generous and kind act you know disc golf is pretty much where we (Greg Bishop) became friends. It’ll take a little strain off my shoulders. A little less stress on me worrying about how well we'll be able to stay afloat," said Smith.