Bernie Sanders town hall event in McDowell County to air on MSNBC

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held a town hall meeting in McDowell County Sunday.

MSNBC was on hand to tape the town hall that will air on the channel's “All In with Chris Hayes.”

If you'd like to see what happened at the event, the taping will air Monday night at 8:00 p.m. EDT on MSNBC.

