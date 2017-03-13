Statewide ban on bringing sweets into public schools lifted - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Statewide ban on bringing sweets into public schools lifted

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

Officials have lifted the statewide ban on bringing foods like cupcakes into public school classrooms for celebrations.

The decision to allow people to bring outside non-nutritional food into classrooms for celebrations now rests with county public school systems.

Deputy State Schools Superintendent Cindy Daniel says public schools were previously banned from allowing cupcakes and other sweets to be brought in for special occasions.

State Board of Education members supported the move during a meeting Thursday.

