Statewide ban on bringing sweets into public schools lifted

Here you will find the results of the 2017 Virginia Primary Election.More >>
Here you will find the results of the 2017 Virginia Primary Election.More >>
Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie will face Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the general election.More >>
Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie will face Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the general election.More >>
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is making some big changes to improve the conditions for their four-legged tenants.More >>
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is making some big changes to improve the conditions for their four-legged tenants.More >>
The American Red Cross was at the Greenbrier Valley Airport on Tuesday taking blood donations.More >>
The American Red Cross was at the Greenbrier Valley Airport on Tuesday taking blood donations.More >>
Tuesday was election day for Lewisburg with city council seats up for grabs. Typically, with June elections, there's usually a low voter turnout, but that didn't seem to be the case entirely for Lewisburg.More >>
Tuesday was election day for Lewisburg with city council seats up for grabs. Typically, with June elections, there's usually a low voter turnout, but that didn't seem to be the case entirely for Lewisburg.More >>
West Virginia State Police has confirmed that a UTV accident in Summers County did result in a fatality.More >>
West Virginia State Police has confirmed that a UTV accident in Summers County did result in a fatality.More >>
With summer vacations coming up and days at the pool around the corner, are you protecting yourself properly from the sun's rays?More >>
With summer vacations coming up and days at the pool around the corner, are you protecting yourself properly from the sun's rays?More >>