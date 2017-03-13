Florida deputy rescues two Princeton women from oncoming cruise ship

(WESH DAYTONA - ORLANDO) A Brevard Sheriff's deputy rescued two spring breakers who nearly got hit by a cruise ship. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon as the Carnival Magic was departing Port Canaveral for a voyage. Two young women from Princeton, West Virginia, Allison Garrett, 20, student at Concord University and Skylar Penpasuglia,19, student at Bluefield State University were operating a personal watercraft in the port. One of the women fell off of the unit, and when she tried to climb on, the PWC overturned. The wind pushed both women into the channel of the port, into the direct path of the cruise ship

Fortunately, SeaPort Security Deputy Taner Primmer was in a BCSO boat, patrolling the port for the cruise ship departure. He steered his boat to the women, and got them out of the water, as the Magic's pilot veered to avoid the women struggling in the water, giving the deputy the "extra seconds" needed to do the rescue. Deputy Primmer then drove his boat safely away from the large ship, and no one was injured.

The BCSO noted that the two women might have been pulled under by the moving cruise ship, which could have caused serious or fatal injuries.