Hokies return to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2007

Virginia Tech will be making a return to the big dance. The Hokies are the number nine seed in the East Region. The Hokies make their first tournament appearance since 2007 and will take on the eight seed Wisconsin Badgers. The game will be played in Buffalo, NY. Tip-off set for Thursday night at 9:40 p.m. The last tournament win for the Hokies came back in 2007, when they defeated Illinois 54-52.

