Mountaineers draw four seed in West Region of NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament brackets are now set and the West Virginia Mountaineers are the number four seed in the West Region. This marks the third straight tournament appearances for the Mountaineers. Their opponent is the 13th seeded Bucknell Bison who are the champions from the Patriot League. The game will be played in Buffalo, New York on Thursday afternoon. Tip-off set for 2:45 p.m.

