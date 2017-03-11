Marshall's tournament hopes downed by MTSU

The Marshall Thundering Herd were looking to pull off one of the biggest surprises during championship week by winning four games in four days. The Herd taking on the top seed Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA title game Saturday night. Unfortunately, the Cinderella like run ends for the Herd as they fall 83-72 to the Blue Raiders. C.J. Burks leading the Herd with 16 off of the bench. Stevie Browning chipped in with 14. Jon Elmore and Austin Loop had 12 points each in the loss. The Herd move to 20-15 overall and they await to see if they will be invited to the NIT.

