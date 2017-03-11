Cyclones blow by Mountaineers in Big 12 Championship game

The West Virginia Mountaineers advanced to Saturday's Big 12 Tournament championship after narrowly defeating Kansas State 51-50 on Friday night. The Mountaineers have not won the Big 12 tournament since joining the league. Saturday night the Mountaineers were unable to make history as they fell to Iowa State 80-74. Monte Morris led the Cyclones with 18 points, while junior Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 18 as well. The Mountaineers will find out on Sunday evening where and who they will be playing in the NCAA Tournament.