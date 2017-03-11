Dozens donate blood at Mercer Mall

During the winter months, blood banks typically find themselves in short supply of donations.

Thankfully, dozens of donors signed up to give blood at the Mercer Mall Saturday afternoon.

Donors of all blood types gave up blood that area hospitals rely on to help save lives.

One of today's donors, David Ott, says he's been giving blood regularly for more than 30 years and says it's both satisfying and simple to help someone in need.

"I've never had a problem with needles and most of the time when they stick my arm, I don't even feel it,” Ott said. “I know that it helps a lot of people that are in need of blood. It's certainly not a resource that can be manufactured and I'm just happy to do my part to help somebody live a little bit longer.”

Experts say if you want to give blood, you should allow yourself around 45 minutes to an hour for the process.