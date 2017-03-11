Bluefield falls to Fairmont Senior in state title game - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield falls to Fairmont Senior in state title game

Posted:

The Bluefield girls basketball team appeared in their first state championship game since 1922 on Saturday at the Charleston Civic Center. The Beavers fell to Fairmont Senior 54-42. The Beavers were led by freshman Jasia Smith who had 12 points. Dani Janutolo and Autumn Spangler each finished 10 points for the Beavers. The Beavers finish the season as the runner-up in Class AA and with an overall record of 24-3. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.