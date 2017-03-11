Bluefield falls to Fairmont Senior in state title game

The Bluefield girls basketball team appeared in their first state championship game since 1922 on Saturday at the Charleston Civic Center. The Beavers fell to Fairmont Senior 54-42. The Beavers were led by freshman Jasia Smith who had 12 points. Dani Janutolo and Autumn Spangler each finished 10 points for the Beavers. The Beavers finish the season as the runner-up in Class AA and with an overall record of 24-3.