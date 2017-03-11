Employees and local delegates discuss uncertain future of Raleigh Co. care facility

As state officials navigate through West Virginia's budget crisis, lawmakers look at ways to cut back.

Legislators in Charleston are discussing three bills that would sell or even permanently close Jackie Withrow hospital in Beckley, a state-owned long-term care facility.

Delegate Mick Bates says the state wants out of the long-term care business as many of the facilities are outdated and in need of more funding, but says just closing the hospital without a proper plan in place is irresponsible.

“My concern is that we move too quickly and we look at this as a way of being able to short-term fix or a balance to our budget problem,” Bates said. “Some of these individuals have families that are here. We can't be taking them and sticking them in Clarksburg or Morgantown or somewhere else. But I believe there needs to be a new facility and that new facility needs to be right here in Beckley. Both for the residents, their families and the employees."

Jackie Withrow Hospital staffs around 125 employees that care for 91 patients.

Social worker Marie Lewis says Jackie Withrow Hospital serves the state in ways other facilities can't.

"Unless there's something to replace it that will address and care for folks that have challenging behaviors, I think we are going to have a very big problem,” Lewis said.

For 14 years, Nola Lilly has worked at the hospital. She says while she's concerned about her job, her heart aches for the hospital's residents she calls “family.”

“We get beat down and cussed by them, but we still love them as our family,” Lilly said. “We are their only family and supportive people; even holding their hands as they pass away."