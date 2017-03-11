Participants dive in for Greenbrier Valley Polar Bear Plunge

80 people participated in the 14th Annual Greenbrier Valley Polar Bear Plunge to benefit the Child and Youth Advocacy Center in Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas County.

The water was recorded at 42 degrees, but that didn't stop the participants of all ages from jumping in. Including the Anthony Creek Correctional Center... which initially started out as a joke about jumping in the frigid water.

"Before I knew it they started a donation sheet and they had $540 in donations, so then I didn't have a choice. So, I ended up here today and there was six of us jumped in together and it was fun. I had a good time," said Mike Martin, Warden of Anthony Creek Correctional Center.

"It's a little chilly, but it's perfect Polar Bear Plunge weather. We're all really excited. We've got a great turnout so far and I think in terms of fund raising this is going to be a landmark year for us," Katherine Thompson, Executive Director at the Child and Youth Advocacy Center, said.

The Plunge raised 18 thousand dollars, the most it ever has and WVVA's very own Wayne Stafford took home first place in the costume contest.

