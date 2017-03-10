WVU edges Kansas St to make Big 12 Title Game

Kansas City, Mo

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Men's Basketball team got off to a rough start on Friday night in the Big 12 Semifinals. The Mountaineers only scored 16 points in the 1st half. But, they rebounded in a big way to defeated Kansas St 51-50. Esa Ahmad hit a big free throw with the game tied at 50 with 20 seconds remaining. The gold and blue was led by Ahmad who had 15 points, and Tarik Phillip who had 13 all in the second half. Up next, the Mountaineers will take on Iowa St in the championship game. Tipoff will be at 6 pm.