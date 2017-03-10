Fourth Annual "Hunks in Heels" raises money for Women's Resource Center

Eighteen men put on a show for a good cause Friday night at the Beckley Moose Lodge.

The fourth annual "Hunks in Heels" fundraiser had guys strutting their stuff as they took a special stand against domestic violence; by "walking a mile in her shoes."

The pageant consisted of a group freestyle dance and a solo dance to be voted on by a panel of judges.

The participants have been raising money for months, money that goes to support the Women's Resource Center, the state's largest domestic violence shelter.

Dee Sizemore is the public relations coordinator for the Women's Resource Center and she says the pageant is not only a lot of fun but raises awareness about what the organization does for women in need. "It's important because we are licensed and trained to do what we do,” Sizemore said. “Domestic violence and sexual violence are very hard subjects and they're not pretty and to have an organization there with trained advocates there to help empower victims, that's what we're about."

Sizemore says the Women's Resource Center serves more than 3,000 women each year.