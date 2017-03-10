Victim identified in deadly Summers County car crash

We now know the name of the victim of Friday’s deadly accident in Summers County.

Sherri Renee Turner, 38, of Hinton, died from injuries, when she lost control of her vehicle on Highway 20 near Pipestem at around 6:00 Friday night.

Turner's car then skidded into a telephone pole and rolled over, according to Butch Mansfield of Pipestem's volunteer fire department.

She was taken to Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Summers County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

Traffic on Route 20 had to be detoured while the communications lines were fixed.

Original story:

