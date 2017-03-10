Bluefield Girls knock off Winfield to advance to AA Title Game - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield Girls knock off Winfield to advance to AA Title Game

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield Girls Basketball team made history on Friday night in the Charleston Civic Center.  The Beavers defeated Winfield 55-43 in the Class AA semifinals.  Bluefield was led by Autumn Spangler who had 18 points.  With the win, the Beavers advance to the AA Title game for the first time since 1922.  Bluefield will take on Fairmont Senior on Saturday afternoon.  Tipoff will be at 2:30 pm.

