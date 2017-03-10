Hot shooting Marshall advances to C-USA Title Game

Birmingham, AL

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Men's Basketball team came out hot on Friday afternoon. The Herd hit a C-USA Tournament record 19 three pointers en route to a 93-77 win over Louisiana Tech in the league semifinals. Marshall was led by Jon Elmore who had 21 points. Stevie Browning and Austin Loop each had 18 points. While Ryan Taylor collected his 40th career double double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. With the win, Marshall reaches the 20 win mark for the first time since 2012, which is also the last time they made the C-USA Championship game. The Herd will take on Middle Tennessee tomorrow night. Tipoff is at 8:30 pm.