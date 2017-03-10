City of Bluefield officials hope dog park brings more development to downtown

Downtown Bluefield is going to the dogs as the city preps a portion of the lot at Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue for its first dog park.

“We want them to experience what's downtown, and being pet friendly is a great way to do that,” said Assistant City Manager, Joshua Cline.

Construction is set to begin in the next thirty days. Officials hope it brings an economic boost for businesses that are already in the area.

They also say they want it to bring new businesses and be a boost for tourism in as well.

“There's folks that travel. I know many people that travel in mobile homes in the united states and they'll stop somewhere and get out with their dog and let them walk,” said Economic and Development Director, Jim Spencer.

“It's just another thing that will add to the quality of life of Bluefield.”

Reaction from those local businesses is mixed.

Karen Rideout runs the Bluefield Yarn Company and says it could bring in people who like to create things for their animals to her business.

“People like to knit and crotchet dog sweaters and cat and dog toys for their pets, so hopefully they'll come in and do that,” said Rideout.

While others like Big Whiskey BBQ Co.'s, Taylor Olivo

“I actually have a dog, so we can take there we can play. There's really nowhere around here we can take her,” said Olivo.

“I don't necessarily think it'll bring business in but if you want to stop and bring your dog a rib bone, you can.”