Seven Springs Trout Pond prepares to open in Tazewell

A new family-friendly attraction will open soon in Tazewell. Seven Springs Trout Pond, located one mile west of the Town of Tazewell will open it's gates to the public Saturday, March 18th.

The new facility owned and operated by the Matney family will feature a pleasant and scenic atmosphere to relax and try your luck at catching trout from the freshly stocked pond.

Visitors can pick up bait, snacks and ice at the on-site shop, and can prepare and enjoy their catch with the provided charcoal grills and picnic tables. With cold water from caves feeding the pond, the trout, ranging in size from one to five pounds can provide year-round fishing fun for only $4 per pound without a license or trout stamp.

Seven Springs Trout Pond will be open from March through November, Thursday through Sunday.

For more information, be sure to check out the Seven Springs Trout Pond Facebook page.