Hope Village dedicates 10 more homes

After the June floods, many residents in White Sulphur Springs had no homes to return to.

"I've been staying in an apartment. Before that, I stayed several months with friends," said Susie Rock, new Hope Village resident.

So now, Susie Rock and nine other families have keys to a place they can call home.

"It's very overwhelming because now I have a house to live in," Rock said.

And the moment is almost surreal.

"Maggie [Hutchison] called me a couple days ago and said, 'Looks like you can move in at the end of next week.' And I'm going, 'What? It's finally happening. I've been waiting so long and so, it's really a wonderful day," said Rock.

White Sulphur Springs Mayor Lloyd Haynes agrees.

"It gives an opportunity for the people to realize some of the work that's being done and be able to get keys to their homes and move into their places. This is a banner day for White Sulphur Springs," Haynes said.

Hope Village has 16 homes completed with another 8 more under construction and this progress at Hope Village proves its name worthy.

"The village is appropriately named Hope Village because that's what it gives. It gives hope to the people and it also gives hope to the city because as people are able to move into homes and feel secure, so the city continues to grow and the city continues to prosper," Haynes said.

