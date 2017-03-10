Blood donors continue to donate

It is Red Cross Month and the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to participate in donating blood.

The Red Cross made a stop in Greenbrier County today and donors lined up to potentially save lives. One donor has been donating for 17 years while another has donated for 25 years.

"It's really not that hard. I have a low sensitivity to pain. I can sit and watch them stick the needle in. It doesn't bother me. Really the hardest part is just coming down here," said Curtis Caruthers, blood donor.

Since 1943, every U.S. President has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world.

