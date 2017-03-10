Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday

The 14th Annual Polar Bear Plunge is happening Saturday at Ronceverte Island Park.

The plunge begins at 1 PM but people braving the frigid cold waters are asked to arrive at noon. All the proceeds will help raise awareness about child abuse in our communities and it's not too late for those who want to participate.

"It is something that is very good for the community. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help the abused and neglected children in Monroe, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas counties and this is the biggest fundraiser we do every year," said Sydney Hopkins of the Child and Youth Advocacy Center.

