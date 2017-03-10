Hunters in Virginia could soon be allowed to wear more than blaze orange

Some have said pink is the new black for a while now... But is pink the new orange? Virginia soon could be the latest state to offer hunters more camo color options.

Over the past 15 years, the number of female hunters has doubled. Howard Hill of H&S Sporting Goods has seen it first hand. "The women and men like to take the teenage girls. We sell a lot of crossbows and bows, to women and young ladies. A lot of them!"

Four states already allow hunters to wear blaze pink, and after the state assembly last week passed a bill, Virginia is set to become the fifth. Mr. Hill is not a fan of the bill, but not because he doesn't like pink.

"I can understand them wanting to wear pink, but as far as a safety factor... I just don't see how pink could be seen near as good as blaze orange could be seen."

If there's anyone who understands the risks involved with game hunting, it's Hill. "I got shot in the face in 1985, and I lost an eye, turkey hunting. Of course, you don't wear blaze orange turkey hunting, you're camouflaged. But that's how I know how important it is to be seen while hunting."

Whether or not Virginia's female hunters will be interested in wearing blaze pink remains to be seen. Hill says, "I don't sell a lot of pink camo. Matter of fact, I've never stocked any pink camo whatsoever."

Though blaze orange is considered the traditional color, Howard Hill points out that many hunters wore blaze red years ago.