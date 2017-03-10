A decline in state money, jail bill could threaten Raleigh County state funding

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The prescription pill epidemic continues to creep into every corner of society, ripping apart families, and destroying lives. But on Friday, Raleigh County leaders warned there is another risk in this drug war; one that could cost residents thousands in state funding if the Southern Regional Jail bill continues to stay high.

"It's nobody's fault. It's not the prosecutor's fault or the attorney's fault. It's just the process of the judicial system. But the cost is really killing us," said Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver.



Commissioner Tolliver has expanded day reporting, increased home confinement, and hired a facilitator to get non-violent offenders out of jail. But still, the Southern Regional Jail bill continues to stay high.

"We have right now a hundred people on day reporting and 80 on home confinement."



Commissioner Tolliver said if tax revenue from the state continues to decline, there are concerns the county will eventually be unable to pay it. If it gets to that point, the county could lose thousands in state tax revenue.



"It's a slippery slope," said Tolliver. The county has allocated allocated 2.5 million dollars for the 2017 jail bill, but he is concerned over the loss of more than $600,000 in state funding this year.



"It's nobody's fault. We're working well with the magistrates, the judges, the prosecutors...but still," adds Tolliver.



After a 2015 study found Raleigh County had the third highest caseload in West Virginia, state leaders added a new circuit judge, Andrew Dimlich. He said the rise in caseload underscores a bigger drug problem, one that areas across West Virginia cannot seem to shake.

"A lot of those cases arise out of the drug problem that is present in Raleigh County. Many are started and filed because of a drug addicted person. We're hoping with an additional judge, we'll have a firmer handle on the abuse and neglects and help the situation," said Judge Dimlich.



"The popular conception is that most people want to be drug addicts. Most people don't want to be drug addicts. They get hooked. They want to get off and we try to help provide assistance to them, but ultimately, it's up to them," he adds.

It is a crisis Tolliver is concerned could prove costly if state tax revenues continue to fall.



"You take 20 people that we have who are felons out at Southern Regional Jail. Just take the top twenty, and you're looking at a $500,000 bill."