Raleigh Co. elementary student leaves school unnoticed, found safe at relative's home

A Raleigh Co. elementary school student is found safe Friday after leaving school grounds and walking more than one mile to the apartment complex where she lives.

The female student attends Mabscott Elementary and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department says she was unharmed.

When faculty at Mabscott Elementary discovered she was missing, both the sheriff's department and the Beckley Police Department began the search.

She was later found at her aunt's apartment at the Willbrian Apartments on Ewart Ave. where the student also lives.

Calls to the Raleigh County Board of Education went unanswered and Mabscott Elementary declined to comment.