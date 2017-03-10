Summers Co Girls fall in Class A Semifinals

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Summers Co Girls Basketball team's season came on a end on Friday afternoon in the Charleston Civic Center. The Lady Bobcats fell to Huntington St Joe 79-59 in the Class A Semifinals. Summers was led by Whitney Justice who had 24 points. Her sister Brittney chipped in with 19. The Lady Irish outshot the Bobcats from the free throw line 32 to 8. Summers Co ends the year at 24-3.