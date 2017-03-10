Two Wyoming County men facing drug charges

Two Wyoming County men are behind bars after officers find them in possession of oxycodone.

According to the Mullens Police Department, after a traffic stop, Tyrone Miller, of Mullens, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and 3 counts of possession with intent to deliver suboxone and oxycodone.

Officers also arrested Andrew Canterbury, of Mullens, and charged him with 2 counts of possession without a prescription.

Mullens officers were assisted by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department. Officers say these arrests are part of an ongoing drug investigation.