Princeton man facing Arson, Attempted Murder charges

A one-million dollar bond was set for a Princeton man following his arrest.

Detective B.E. Grimm with the Princeton Police Department tells us that 42-year-old Steven Lee England, of Princeton, was arrested February 17th.

He is facing three counts of First Degree Arson and Attempted First Degree Murder.

These charges are through the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.

He was arrested at North Wickham Avenue in Princeton.